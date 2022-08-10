Colombia gave a historic blow in the U-20 Women’s World Cup, by beating the cowardly Germany, 0-1, in the debut of the Costa Rican contest.

The Colombian players were about to celebrate an excellent draw, but four minutes from the end of the match Mariana Muñoz, who had entered the field of play in the second half, became the heroine.

Muñoz, with an accurate shot, beat the German goalkeeper for an important 0-1, key to the aspirations of Carlos Paniagua’s National Team, which is taking an important step towards the second round.

Who is Mariana?

Before starting the World Cup, he said goodbye to Atlético Nacional, club that saw her born for Colombian soccer and the world.

Muñoz uploaded a meaningful message on his social networks in which he said goodbye to the green fans, since he signed a contract with América de Cali.

“There were many years in this great club that opened the doors for me and allowed me to grow as a person and an athlete. Today I say goodbye to this family to continue learning and adding experience to my career, I will always carry them in my heart and for this I want to thank them. To all the fans: Thank you for the support in each game, to the medical department, to the teachers and managers: Thank you for making my time at the club a rewarding experience And finally to my teammates: Thank you to each one for teaching me something on and off the court that I will definitely take with me.

Thank you Nacional for being part of my process and for allowing me to fulfill my dreams,” he wrote.

He was born on January 2, 2003 and soccer was always the sport of his loves. She made her professional debut with the Antioquia club in 2020 and was so important that America set her eyes on her and took her away.

your titles

Mariana Muñoz has already won titles, it is not new for her to celebrate victories, Well, she was champion with the Antioquia team at the 2019 National Games.

The same way, Muñoz gave the title in majors to his department and that helped him to be called to the Colombian National Team.

The U-20 group received her with open arms and with her teammates she competed in the South American championship of the category.

The gold medal in the last Bolivarian Games of 2022 has been, so far, the most important victory of his career, although he dreams of winning the World Cup.

Muñoz, at 19 years old, has passed, in addition to Nacional, for the CD Red Bull and Club Pacífico teams.

