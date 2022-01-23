The air services of the Dubai Police Air Wing Center, in cooperation with the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, rushed a person who was seriously injured as a result of the deterioration of his motorcycle in a sandy area to Rashid Hospital for treatment.

The Deputy Director of the Air Wing Center, Colonel Pilot Khalfan Al Mazrouei, said that a report was received to the Dubai Police Command and Control Center, stating that there had been an accident of a sand bike deteriorating in the Marghem area, and a man in his fifties, a German national, had suffered severe injuries, requiring him to be transported by air. Speeding to the hospital for treatment due to the difficulty of the ambulance reaching the area of ​​the accident.

He added that as soon as the report was received, the wing’s air rescue helicopter moved to the scene of the accident and the injured was transferred, stressing the readiness of the air wing center’s crew around the clock to respond immediately to all emergency communications, and to respond to the call for various tasks and places, in addition to the rescue missions that require searching for those who lose their way. In the desert.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

