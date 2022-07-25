The success of Carol G has transcended the Colombian borders. Many of his followers are in other countries and sing the songs of ‘Bichota’ loudly at each concert; however, Colombians are not far behind and surprise more and more with their creativity and fanaticism.

As is known, Karol G received various awards for his compositions at different events. For this reason, his fans seek to convey their admiration and affection in other ways.

‘Barbie Bichota’, a doll inspired by Karol G

According to the medium Espectador, Shirly Cabrera has experience making small figures based on celebrities from the music industry and Colombian and international entertainment, and it was she who created the Karol G-inspired doll that is already viral on TikTok.

Follower creates the ‘Bichota Barbie’ inspired by Karol G. Photo: fefamdoll/Instagram

“It was a personal challenge to represent her because we are all proud of her for what she is doing. I make the personification of her from a doll that is already on the market, ”said the young woman on Caracol Radio.

On the other hand, it is known that this creation also has a microphone and three outfits: a swimsuit that she wore in the “Provenza” video clip, a dress, for the Billboard awards; and the suit with which she dazzled at Coachella.

Follower shows Karol G’s doll with all the accessories. Photo: fefa_m_tinychef/Instagram

Although Karol G has not spoken, the young woman assures that the singer will receive this doll very soon and will not only send it with its accessories, but also with a Ken. The latter inspired by the artist’s father.

The cost of Karol G’s doll

Shirly composes a doll model for each famous character. Due to this, the figure of Karol G would cost between 300,000 and 700,000 Colombian pesos, that is, between 68 dollars and 158 dollars.

Karol G walked in the dunes of the Ica desert

After presenting two concerts in Lima, Karol G traveled to Ica to visit the tourist places in the north of Peru. Likewise, he visited La Huacachina: “We had dinner in the middle of the desert and it was a dream.”