The Green Flow Hotel in the village of Rosa Khutor has lost its main entrance ceiling. The video of the moment of the collapse is at the disposal of Izvestia.

The footage shows that the ceiling collapsed in a matter of seconds, no one was hurt.

The collapse is believed to have been planned as the entrance to the hotel was cordoned off with cones. It is possible that volley showers influenced what happened.

The hotel has yet to release the cause of the collapse.

The day before it was reported that in Sochi, a landslide brought down a supporting concrete wall, which fell on parked cars.

The press service of the city administration said that in the city, as a result of heavy rains, the basement floors, highways and adjacent territories were flooded.

In Sochi, 90% of the monthly rainfall fell over the past day, an emergency mode has been introduced on Tsyurupy Street. As forecasters emphasize, until July 27, inclusive, the probability of rain will continue, but heavy showers are not expected.

Earlier that day, it became known that the largest shopping center in Sochi, MoreMall, was closed due to flooding as a result of heavy rains. At the moment, specialists are engaged in pumping water.

As a result of heavy rainfall and flooding, a woman died on Donskaya Street. Later, the Investigative Committee of the ICR for the Krasnodar Territory reported that the deceased was blocked by a car washed away by a downpour.