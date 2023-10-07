The Beatles’ nananana, that indelible classic of ‘Hey Jude’, once again took over the remodeled Santiago Bernabéu in honor of the fashionable boy at Real Madrid. ‘Lord’ Bellingham is possibly the fittest footballer in the world and he proved to be still sweet with his first shot on goal, opening the scoring on a hot afternoon on the Paseo de la Castellana in which the team coached by Carlo Ancelotti beat Osasuna in a forceful way to reaffirm itself as leader of LaLiga before the international break.

Luka Modric, to whom Carlo Ancelotti made a space in his ecosystem by giving him ownership after the siren song that led the Croatian to Saudi Arabia, provided a good ball to Carvajal so that he gave way inside the area to the Stourbridge player and the ‘ 5’ with the soul of a ‘9’ continues to gain weight with the Chamartín team. The British goal, who has achieved a total of ten goals and three assists in just ten games, played music with the Liverpool band in the Madrid stadium, an anthem that they already use to encourage this new alpha and omega from Chamartín. Since Cristiano’s arrival in Chamartín, numbers of that caliber have not been seen.

See also Bellingham busts the other Berlin Wall real Madrid Kepa, Tchouameni, Carvajal (Ceballos, min. 79), Rüdiger, Mendy, Valverde, Bellingham (Ceballos, min. 72), Modric (Brahim, min. 79), Camavinga (Kroos, min. 67), Vinicius (Rodrygo, min. 72) and Joselu. 4 – 0 Osasuna Herrera, David García, Juan Cruz, Catena, Peña (Barja, min. 80), Jon Moncayola (Ibáñez, min. 80), Lucas Torró, Oroz (Raúl, min. 80), Budimir (Ávila, min. 70), Areso and Rubén García (Arnaiz, min. 70) Goals:

1-0 min 9. Bellingham. 2-0 min 55. Bellingham. 3-0 min 65. Vinicius. 4-0 min 70. Joselu.

Referee

Cuadra Fernández (Balearic Islands). He booked Rüdiger, Tchouameni, Barja and David García

Incidents

Match corresponding to the ninth day of the League played at the Santiago Bernabéu. Before the match, a minute of silence was observed in memory of Raúl Ronda Ortiz, member of the Real Madrid board.

The worst thing that could happen to a visitor at the Bernabéu happened to Osasuna, conceding a goal before the first quarter of an hour into the game, but the Navarrese team did not react badly, as they unsuccessfully tried to go ahead. Madrid monopolized the ball and settled into a midfield in which Modric was seen with leadership and in which both Valverde and Camavinga showed the excellent physical display of the white midfield. Vinicius missed a chance shortly after a mistake by Joselu and a little before an offensive Carvajal’s vision blurred against Herrera. Madrid had the match so controlled that they did not threaten their rival enough and left a few soporific minutes in the last stretch of the first half that only Ante Budimir and a bitten shot by Moncayola showed that Kepa Arrizabalaga was in Madrid’s goal.

The choral effort in defense that should have been key for Osasuna if it wanted to stick to a conservative script in which Madrid did not feel comfortable, was truncated from the beginning of the extension. Joselu missed a good chance after a cross from a rejuvenated Modric where the Galician touched the left post defended by Herrera. Jagoba Arrasate, who had to watch the match in one of the stadium booths due to the expulsion he suffered two matches ago after protesting to the referee about the match between the rojillos and Atlético, wanted a match in only two directions, knowing that in streetrunner would benefit the whites, but the duel only had a single color, and a proper name. It was not even necessary to come to blows, where Madrid is the champion of the UFC, because Bellingham repeated in an action with Valverde in the front to continue being a trend and score the tenth of his personal account since he became the star signing by Florentino Pérez this season.

The British’s second left a weak Osasuna on the canvas, which saw the hungry Vinicius score the third from a pass from a sensational Valverde. The Uruguayan is once again being that decisive and deep player like few others that makes this Madrid have an imposing midfield. The third for Fluminense gave way to a fourth for Joselu after a masterful pass from the Brazilian, already accustomed to torturing the red defense in their previous duels. The Galician striker has scored in the four games he has played at the Santiago Bernabéu this season. Madrid resolved quickly with three goals in 16 minutes that could have been more than I don’t know because of the goalkeeper Herrera, who guessed a penalty awarded by the hands of David García that Joselu missed. Fourth consecutive victory for the whites, launched, between LaLiga and the Champions.