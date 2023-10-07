Even the so-called “Sprint Shootout”, i.e. the qualifying of the Sprint race, was as confused as, if not more than, the qualifying on Friday. The problem of track limits with canceled times has created more than a few havoc. The mandatory compounds first and the entire Q3 run on a single set of soft tires then further mixed the cards on the table, making the session more casual and confusing than spectacular. However, this does not mean that those in front did not deserve it, on the contrary. McLaren continues with this all “papaya” front row (even if we are talking about the Sprint and not the race) a growth path that began months ago and which has proven to be extremely effective. The MCL60 has many characteristics typical of a “good Formula 1 car”: lots of aerodynamic load, mechanics that work very well, a wide operating window and, as recently achieved, also good efficiency in a straight line.

McLaren protagonist

The data does not lie on all these aspects. We compared Piastri’s pole lap with Verstappen’s best lap (although cancelled) and the results show a McLaren dominating the medium-fast and fast sections, with Piastri recording an even 10 km/h more speed in the demanding passage of turns 13 and 14. This confirms what was stated earlier about the qualities of McLaren, now the second force in this championship in terms of performance, regardless of the constructors’ ranking. The mechanics hold up very well and also allow for a wide range of calibrations, given how the technicians directed by Andrea Stella manage to find the optimal settings both on stop&go tracks like Singapore and on tracks with fast corners like Losail.

The operating window remains wide given the good performance we saw both in the qualifying held in the evening and in the afternoon, with higher temperature conditions. It will be interesting to understand whether the Woking team has made more aggressive set-up choices to manage thermal degradation in long runs or not, an aspect which we will analyze shortly. However, the MCL60 proved to be strong on both axles, balanced and stable, with evidently high-energy aerodynamics that are also limitedly affected by external disturbances, such as wind. For his part, Oscar Piastri showed a calm and ability typical of the stuff champions are made of, including the decidedly contained celebration. Norris had pole in his hands until the last corner, but made a bad mistake, but this time without compromising his team’s front row.

Verstappen in the second row

Verstappen and the Red Bull will start third, with the Dutchman having seen his best lap canceled (which would not have been enough to get pole anyway) and who in any case did not have a perfect qualifying. The Sprint will be necessary to understand how much the teams have placed emphasis, in defining the set-ups, on limiting tire overheating. Ferrari, for example, but also Red Bull itself, appeared to take to the track with a set-up that was particularly careful not to transmit too much energy to the tires, so much so that they had problems keeping them “lit” in the single qualifying laps. We saw Sainz progressively bring the tires up to temperature with a series of fast warm-up laps, or Leclerc who in the evening session was unable to get the rear tires to work on the first flying lap, but only on the second.

McLaren, however, is to be interpreted: Stella’s team may have taken greater risks, perhaps hoping to work a lot with the hard compound in the race as done in other similar races, or it may have simply found a great set-up balance that allows for such a width of the vehicle’s operating window. Many of these answers can be guessed right from Sprint, which will most likely crown Verstappen 3 times World Champion on the one hand. The main question remains whether the Dutchman will try to minimize the risks in some way, or whether he will try to end the match with a victory. Much will probably depend on the start, as there are no pit stops and strategies in the short race. If the two McLarens manage to maintain the top two places then a concrete opportunity opens up for Piastri and Norris for a higher step on the podium.