A 72-year-old woman was injured with a reserved prognosis this Monday in Cieza when she was run over by a tourist when she was going home, according to police sources. The event occurred shortly before 9:00 p.m., when, for unknown reasons, the car ran over the woman. Specifically, the accident took place at the intersection of León Felipe and Federico García Lorca streets, near the Juan Ramón Jiménez school and the East Health Center.

At first, the victim was attended by several neighbors and by the driver of the vehicle herself, until the agents of the Local Police and a 061 ambulance with a doctor and several assistants arrived. After receiving first aid, the woman was transferred to the Hospital de la Vega Lorenzo Guirao de Cieza where she was admitted.