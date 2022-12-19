The beautiful model of Argentine origin shared through her social networks the pride she felt for the Argentine team that won the Qatar World Cup 2022she enjoyed this weekend with her children with several casual and comfortable outfits.

Despite Wanda Nara She is known for being a recognized model, her popularity was given thanks to the love affairs she had with two Argentine soccer playersand that by the way they were friends for a while.

Today, in addition to being a successful modelhas also become a recognized businesswoman who does not miss the opportunity to enjoy outings and trips with her five children.

On this occasion the coquette Argentine celebrity He showed off a part of his family and his beautiful figure, with casual outfits made up of jeans and shirts from his country’s team and Lionel Messi who won the Golden Ball.

Since she decided to travel to Qatar with her three eldest children, Wanda Nara has not stopped sharing content related to the World Cup and her fans about the Argentine national teamlike any other mom, does not stop proudly showing off her children and the emotion they feel of being winners.

The first time we traveled to see the World Cup final, Valu was very young and dreamed of seeing the previous one that we could not travel, this trip and this experience will be unforgettable, let’s go Argentina bpm for God’s sake,” said Wanda Nara.

Despite constantly looking elegant in her wardrobe, this beauty with beautiful hazel eyes and blonde hair decided to opt for comfortable clothes to enjoy the last game of the Qatar World Cup 2022jeans and a shirt of his selection was the perfect outfit for her.

It is worth mentioning that Constantino, also known as “Coki”, as Wanda affectionately calls him, had his birthday on Sunday, December 18, right in the final match of Argentina vs. France, without a doubt, was a special and unforgettable celebration for the little one.

As the World Cup suits you, you are more of a goddess than ever,” commented a fan.

We recommend you read:

Throughout the publication we found all kinds of comments, some of them remembered their little boy and congratulated him, others like this one write nice words for the beautiful model and Argentine soccer agent.