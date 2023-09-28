Thursday, September 28, 2023, 8:39 p.m.



A 60-year-old man died this Thursday after fainting in the water on Calabardina de Águilas beach, according to sources from the Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia.

The event occurred around 6:28 p.m., when the single emergency number 112 received a call warning that there was a man face down unconscious on the beach of Calabardina de Águilas. Once rescued from the water, instructions are given to perform cardiopulmonary respiration (CPR). Finally, health personnel reported that the person had died.