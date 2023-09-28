His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, met with His Excellency Muhammad Bagher Qalibaf, Speaker of the Shura Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the sidelines of the ninth parliamentary forum of BRICS member states, held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

During the meeting, ways to strengthen and develop cooperation relations were discussed, and the essential role of parliaments in enhancing cooperation was highlighted by holding bilateral meetings to exchange experiences and best parliamentary practices in a way that serves the interests of the two countries and the aspirations of the two friendly peoples.

His Excellency Saqr Ghobash said that the UAE’s accession to the expanded BRICS group reflects the UAE’s keenness to support the value of multilateralism in supporting peace and development for the benefit and well-being of peoples and nations around the world.

His Excellency pointed out that the UAE believes that the future of regional security depends on building bridges of cooperation and strong multilateral partnerships and the importance of working to serve the common interests of countries and peoples to achieve international peace and security.

His Excellency stressed that parliamentary cooperation contributes to discussing and unifying positions and visions towards regional and international issues of common interest in international forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Union of Councils of Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, and also through the BRICS group.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, His Excellency Sarah Falaknaz and Khaled Al Kharji, members of the Federal National Council, Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of the Council, and Tariq Ahmed Al Marzouqi, Assistant Secretary General for Council Presidency Affairs.