In Rome, Francis named 21 new cardinals at the consistory on the last Saturday of September. Three are Spanish, although one is linked to the French church. Due to their ages, all three will have a say when it comes to choosing a new pope.

Ordained a priest in 1994, José Cobo Cano previously studied a degree in Civil Law and Theology at the San Dámaso Ecclesiastical University of the archdiocese of Madrid, to which he has been united since then. Born in Sabiote (Jaén) in 1965, his first job was as chaplain of the Brotherhood of Labor, where he spent six years and a year later he was appointed parochial vicar of San Leopoldo. He served in both occupations until 2000, when he was transferred to San Alfonso María de Ligorio (Madrid) also as parish priest, where he remained for 15 years.







Always in Madrid, during this time he studied Social Morals at the Comillas Pontifical University of Madrid and was a member of the Presbyteral Council (2000-2012) and episcopal vicar of Vicariate II (2015-2018).

With the papacy of Francis his ecclesiastical career takes off. In 2017 he appointed him auxiliary bishop of Madrid -consecrated in 2018-, he held a position within the Episcopal Conference, in the Episcopal Commission for Social Pastoral and in the Episcopal Commission for Social Pastoral. In 2023, the Pope names him Archbishop of Madrid and three months later, cardinal.

Ángel Fernández Artime



The Asturian from Gozón-Luanco, Ángel Fernández Artime swore his vows in 1984 in Santiago de Compostela and was ordained a priest in León in 1987. Now, at 63 years old, he is one of the new cardinals of Francisco’s revolution, after assuming office for almost a decade the responsibilities of Rector Major of the Salesians.









He has two degrees in Pastoral Theology and Philosophy, and was director of a school in Ourense, among other occupations at the beginning of the century. He was stationed in Argentina as Superior in Buenos Aires and in 2013 he returned to Spain. Already with Francis, in 2014 the General Chapter elected him Rector Major of the Salesian Congregation and successor of Don Bosco, and now cardinal.

François-Xavier Bustillo



Born in Pamplona in 1968 and a student at the Minor Seminary of Baztán (Navarra), he has spent most of his priestly career in Italy and France. First, in the Order of Conventual Franciscans in Padua (Italy), then in the convent of Saint Bonaventure in Narbonne (France), which he founded himself. Ordained priest in 1994, he graduated in Theology from the Catholic Institute of Toulouse (France).









With Francis he has been episcopal delegate for the sanctuary of Lourdes and for the protection of minors (since 2018) and member of the episcopal council of the diocese of Tarbes et Lourdes (since 2020) and bishop of Ajaccio (Corsica), appointed in 2021.

Other previous positions are parish priest of Saint Bonaventure in Narbonne and Sainte-Croix in Narbonnais, member of the Episcopal Council of the Diocese of Carcassonne et Narbonne and episcopal vicar for Narbonnais-Corbières.