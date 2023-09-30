Luis Díaz, starter: Tottenham vs. Liverpool, LIVE

Liverpool, second in the table just two points behind City, visits Tottenham (4th) in the initially stellar match this weekend in England. The game is played this Saturday from 11:30 am

For now, Liverpool is relying on a well-oiled attack: fourteen goals in its last five league games, which have ended with victories. Colombian Luis Díaz starts as a starter.

Tottenham will not be easy. They come from drawing the derby 2-2 against Arsenal and are also undefeated this season. The ‘Spurs’ are also fresher, already eliminated in the League Cup and not classified this season for European competitions.

