Saturday, September 30, 2023
Luis Díaz, starter: Tottenham vs. Liverpool, LIVE

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 30, 2023
in Sports
Luis Díaz, starter: Tottenham vs. Liverpool, LIVE

Luis Diaz

‘Lucho’ could be out against Wolverhampton

‘Lucho’ could be out against Wolverhampton

They face each other this Saturday in a Premier League match.

Liverpool, second in the table just two points behind City, visits Tottenham (4th) in the initially stellar match this weekend in England. The game is played this Saturday from 11:30 am

(You may be interested: Marcelo Bielsa receives a million-dollar compensation, but the coach was disappointed)

For now, Liverpool is relying on a well-oiled attack: fourteen goals in its last five league games, which have ended with victories. Colombian Luis Díaz starts as a starter.

Tottenham will not be easy. They come from drawing the derby 2-2 against Arsenal and are also undefeated this season. The ‘Spurs’ are also fresher, already eliminated in the League Cup and not classified this season for European competitions.

Minute by minute

