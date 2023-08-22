Monday, August 21, 2023, 11:37 p.m.



A 56-year-old woman was injured this Monday after suffering a pathology due to immersion syndrome in Mar de Cristal, in Cartagena. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, the emergency services rescued the unconscious woman from the water.

Civil Protection of Cartagena and a Mobile Emergency Unit from the 061 Emergency and Emergency Management Department traveled to the scene of the events. Upon arrival, the troops reported that the woman was conscious but having difficulty breathing. After being treated, she was transferred to the Santa Lucía de Cartagena hospital.