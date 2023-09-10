Sunday, September 10, 2023, 3:43 p.m.



A 50-year-old man was injured this Sunday after suffering a fall on Mount Arabí de Yecla. The accident took place in the area known as Puerta de la Iglesia, at about 300 meters above sea level, a terrain with many stones, which makes access by land difficult, according to 112 of the Region of Murcia.

Due to this, the injured party had to be rescued by the General Emergency Directorate helicopter. The Air Rescue Group of the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia, Civil Guard patrol and Local Police were also mobilized to the site.

The injured man was rescued and treated by an ambulance from the Health Emergency Management 061, where he was stabilized and later transferred to the hospital.