Manila (AFP)

The Canadian team won its first medal ever in the history of its participation in the Basketball World Cup, defeating its American counterpart 127-118 after overtime, in the third place match in Manila.

This is the first time that the American team, which participated with a reserve squad devoid of the most prominent NBA stars, has left empty-handed for two consecutive editions of the World Cup, after falling in the quarter-finals of the 2019 World Cup.

Spain’s Jordi Fernandez, 40, Canada’s coach, who succeeded in leading his team to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, like the United States, praised his players, saying, “We have built something that will last. From the first day of preparation, the players worked hard and built an identity.” They showed flexibility. We have to continue to deal with international basketball, but we showed our ability to do a lot of things.”

Canada thought it had done the most difficult by leading by 4 points, 111-107, four seconds before the final whistle, thanks to two successful free throws from Dillon Brooks, who was amazing again (39 points).

However, Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets), who scored 19 points in the match, forced a 111-111 tie, after he scored a free throw and deliberately missed the second to follow the ball and score two points.

During the extension, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 31 points in the match, scored the first seven points, putting Canada ahead 118-111, and RJ Barrett (23 points) came back and sealed the victory for his team 124-111 44 ​​seconds before the final whistle.

The American team, led by coach Steve Kerr, suffered under the basket due to the absence of Paulo Banquero and Jaren Jackson Jr., who were ill, as was Brandon Ingram.

“I don’t need this tournament to know how difficult international basketball is,” Kerr said after the loss. “I was on the staff in 2019, when we finished seventh.”