An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 This Thursday, it shook the Ibaraki prefecture, in central Japan and close to Tokyo, where it was felt strongly and sounded telephone alerts warning of strong tremors, without the Japanese authorities issuing a tsunami warning.

The earthquake occurred at 9:08 local time (00:08 GMT) on Thursday, with the epicenter south of Ibaraki, a prefecture located north of Tokyo, where reached level 5 on the Japanese scale, with a maximum of 7 and focused on measuring the agitation on the surface and the affected areas, rather than on the intensity of the tremor.

In other central areas such as Tochigi Prefecture or northern Saitama, the earthquake reached the lower level 5, while in the rest of Saitama it reached level 4 and also at that level in Chiba, while in Tokyo, the level It was 3 on the Japanese scale.

For now no material damage reported nor of injuries caused by the tremor.

The Tokai Daini nuclear power plant in Ibaraki Prefecture, which is currently out of operation, is checking for any anomalies caused by the earthquake.

Some JR trains in Tokyo also suspended service for several minutes, but all lines are now operating normally.

Japan settles on the call Ring of Fireone of the most active seismic zones in the world, and suffers earthquakes relatively frequently, so its infrastructure is specially designed to withstand tremors.

EFE

