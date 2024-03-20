After being interrogated for three hours by the Sixth Prosecutor's Office Specialized in Violence against Women, Nestor Villanueva, ex-husband of Flor Polo Díaz, has denied all accusations of physical abuse towards his children. During the investigation, two evaluations were carried out in Gesell cameras (essential for collecting testimonies from minors in judicial situations), which have resulted in a prohibition on Villanueva's approach to her children.

What did Néstor Villanueva say after accusations of violence?

Nestor Villanueva He broke his silence before the cameras of 'America Today'. The singer assured that he had not committed physical harm to his children and stressed his constant concern for their well-being. The family dispute is aggravated by the restrictions imposed by Flor Polo, which has a direct impact on the relationship between Villanueva and the minors.

The ex-husband of Susy Díaz's daughter firmly maintained his innocence in conversation with the press after leaving the prosecutor's office. “I have a clear conscience, I know how I have been with my children, everything has remained on the networks. No, at no time, I have not done it. They are my children, and I have been asking with tears to be able to see them, how could I do that?“he declared, while denying all accusations of physical violence.

Doesn't Flor Polo let Néstor buy supplies for his children?

The situation between Néstor Villanueva and Flor Polo Díaz becomes even more complicated in the area of ​​child support and care. Despite Villanueva's attempts to participate in his children's school life, as demonstrated by his request to acquire school supplies, he faces a forceful rejection from Polo Díaz.

Indirect communication through mutual friends has not resulted in a solution, which left Villanueva without the possibility of contributing to the educational development of the minors. The singer even shared some chats that would show this situation: “Hello friend, sorry to bother you. You can ask Flor to send you the list of my children's school supplies, so you can see and buy from her.”, wrote the artist. Despite this, he did not receive a positive response: “Friend, good night, sorry for not being able to help you. Flor asked me not to get involved in that topic.”

What did Susy Díaz say about Néstor Villanueva?

Regarding the accusations made against Nestor Villanueva, Flor Polo Díaz, his former partner, has chosen to reserve her comments. However, Susy Díaz, her mother and grandmother of the minors involved, has expressed her opinion and shared experiences related to her family.

In her appearance on the program 'Dilo Fuerte', hosted by Lady Guillén, Susy Díaz offered details about how the experiences recounted by her eldest grandson could negatively affect Villanueva's reputation.

“Néstor denounces my daughter Flor to the Prosecutor's Office saying that Flor was the one who mistreated her children, but my eldest grandson passes Gesell on camera and I told my grandson: 'the commandment is not to lie, but you will have divine punishment and Everything they ask you, tell the truth. He told the whole truth and his whole situation turned upside down, because he didn't know that my grandson was going to tell the whole truth,” said the ex-vedette.

