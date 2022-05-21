Mick Schumacher responds to criticism on the track received after the Miami Grand Prix, managing to put together his career best qualifying despite having to replace the gearbox after troubles in PL3. The German driver won Q3 for the first time – thanks also to the cancellation of Norris’ time in Q2 – and in the Spanish Grand Prix he will start from the tenth place in the fifth row, with a great opportunity to take home his first world championship points. .

“The team did a great job and a lot of effort: it is not easy to access Q3 after having skipped the entire last free practice session due to a technical problem – commented Schumacher – We hope to make the most of this starting position: we are already virtually in the points, but we have to stay there and possibly earn more places ahead of us ”.

Who rejoices in Schumacher’s result – but also in theeighth place for Kevin Magnussen – is Guenther Steiner, who in recent days had publicly encouraged his driver to bring out the best in himself, underlining the need to have good placings from him too. The Haas team principal then told an interesting background, a problem with the Dane’s car in the last heat: “For Mick and for the whole team it is fantastic to finally be in Q3. However, it was a nerve-wracking day, first with Mick in PL3 and then with Kevin in Q3, when he had a problem with the DRS that worked at times. In any case we are eighth and tenth, I can only be happy ”.

Small statistical curiosity: Haas did not place both cars in the Top 10 in qualifying since the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix, when Grosjean and Magnussen finished just eighth and tenth.