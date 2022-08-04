The firefighters, leaving the company where the work accident took place. / Jose Luis Pinero

A 25-year-old woman died this Thursday when a load fell on her and she was trapped when she worked in a company located in the Arreaque industrial estate, in Mula.

After receiving a call to report the work accident, which occurred at 5:00 p.m., the Emergency Coordination Center mobilized firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS), patrols from the Local Police and Guard Civil, a mobile emergency unit and an inspector from the Occupational Health and Safety Institute.

Upon arrival, the health personnel could only certify the death of the worker, who had suffered multiple serious injuries.