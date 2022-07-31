Once treated and stabilized, the man was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital
A 25-year-old man was injured this Sunday morning after tossing his vehicle several times on the A-7, towards Alicante, as it passed through Librilla, according to sources from the Region’s 112 Emergency Coordination Center. of Murcia.
The incident occurred around 3:15 am, and firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium traveled to the scene, who reported that the injured person was not trapped. A patrol from the Civil Guard and a Mobile Emergency Unit from the Emergency and Emergency Management 061 also attended.
The wounded man, a 25-year-old man, was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital once he had been treated and stabilized.
