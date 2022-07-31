1st Row 1. George Russell

Mercedes 2. Carlos Sainz

Ferrari 2nd Row 3. Charles Leclerc

Ferrari 4. Lando Norris

McLaren 3rd Row 5. Esteban Ocon

Alpine 6. Fernando Alonso

Alpine 4th Row 7. Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes 8. Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo 5th Row 9. Daniel Ricciardo

McLaren 10. Max Verstappen

Red Bull 6th Row 11. Sergio Perez

Red Bull 12. Guanyu Zhou

Alfa Romeo 7th Row 13. Kevin Magnussen

Haas 14. Lance Stroll

Aston Martin 8th Row 15. Mick Schumacher

Haas 16. Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri 9th Row 17. Alexander Albon

Williams 18. Sebastian Vettel

Aston Martin 10th Row 19. Pierre Gasly

AlphaTauri 20. Nicholas Latifi

Williams

Estimated gap between dry compounds

As for the gap between the three compounds, Pirelli quantified six tenths between Soft and Medium and nine between Medium and Hardwith the red that – unlike what we saw in France – could be the protagonist in the game of strategies in the event of a dry track.

Best strategies in the 70s rounds of garto

Along the 70 laps of the Hungarian Grand Prix, the teams may decide to perform one or two pit stops. The cooler temperatures expected for the race compared to Friday and the use of Soft during long runs suggest that the softest compound it can be – as mentioned – a good racing tire, within a one or two stop strategy. In the first case, we might see a shift from Soft to Hard or from Medium to Hard (which would require less handling in the initial stint).

The single stop will probably be the choice of most drivers, so as not to lose positions. However, double stopping is also an effective option and the obvious choice would be Soft-Medium-Medium, but Soft-Medium-Soft is still an interesting alternative, considering how the cars are lighter towards the end of the race.

“The weather for Sunday is somewhat uncertain and cool temperatures are still expected. After the track has been ‘reset’ by the rain, in fact, we have seen a lot of evolution of the asphalt and this is undoubtedly one of the crucial elements also in a strategic key ” he has declared Mario Isolahead of Car Racing at Pirelli.

Set available for the race

Long run PL2 (petrol unknowns and power mapping)

Forecast for the race (15:00 local time)

3 pm: possible showers, 20 ° C, wind 31 km / h NW, 76% probability of rain

4 pm: possible showers, 21 ° C, wind 29 km / h NW, 57% probability of rain

Television programming in Italy

LIVE Sky Sport F1

13:25 Paddock Live

14:55 Hungarian GP

16:55 Paddock Live

DEFERRED TV8

15:25 pre-race

17:55 Hungarian GP

19:55 post-race