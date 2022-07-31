|1st Row
|1. George Russell
Mercedes
|2. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|2nd Row
|3. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|4. Lando Norris
McLaren
|3rd Row
|5. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|6. Fernando Alonso
Alpine
|4th Row
|7. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|8. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo
|5th Row
|9. Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren
|10. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|6th Row
|11. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
|12. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo
|7th Row
|13. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|14. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|8th Row
|15. Mick Schumacher
Haas
|16. Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri
|9th Row
|17. Alexander Albon
Williams
| 18. Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin
|10th Row
|19. Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri
| 20. Nicholas Latifi
Williams
Estimated gap between dry compounds
As for the gap between the three compounds, Pirelli quantified six tenths between Soft and Medium and nine between Medium and Hardwith the red that – unlike what we saw in France – could be the protagonist in the game of strategies in the event of a dry track.
Best strategies in the 70s rounds of garto
Along the 70 laps of the Hungarian Grand Prix, the teams may decide to perform one or two pit stops. The cooler temperatures expected for the race compared to Friday and the use of Soft during long runs suggest that the softest compound it can be – as mentioned – a good racing tire, within a one or two stop strategy. In the first case, we might see a shift from Soft to Hard or from Medium to Hard (which would require less handling in the initial stint).
The single stop will probably be the choice of most drivers, so as not to lose positions. However, double stopping is also an effective option and the obvious choice would be Soft-Medium-Medium, but Soft-Medium-Soft is still an interesting alternative, considering how the cars are lighter towards the end of the race.
“The weather for Sunday is somewhat uncertain and cool temperatures are still expected. After the track has been ‘reset’ by the rain, in fact, we have seen a lot of evolution of the asphalt and this is undoubtedly one of the crucial elements also in a strategic key ” he has declared Mario Isolahead of Car Racing at Pirelli.
Set available for the race
Long run PL2 (petrol unknowns and power mapping)
Forecast for the race (15:00 local time)
3 pm: possible showers, 20 ° C, wind 31 km / h NW, 76% probability of rain
4 pm: possible showers, 21 ° C, wind 29 km / h NW, 57% probability of rain
Television programming in Italy
LIVE Sky Sport F1
13:25 Paddock Live
14:55 Hungarian GP
16:55 Paddock Live
DEFERRED TV8
15:25 pre-race
17:55 Hungarian GP
19:55 post-race
#Hungarian #race #pace #tire #strategies #weather #FormulaPassion.it
Leave a Reply