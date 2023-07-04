A 21-year-old man was arrested by the National Police for allegedly assaulting a woman and threatening her and her daughters with a knife to steal her bag in Murcia, according to sources from the Corps. The events occurred in the early hours of June 20 at the victims’ portal.

According to the complaint, the woman was preparing to enter her building, located in the Avenida Primero de Mayo area, accompanied by her two minor daughters, when she was approached by an individual who brandished a knife and asked her to He will deliver the bag, which contained the mobile phone, the wallet and documentation. Once she took over the loot, the arrested man fled the place.

Thanks to the description provided, the National Police was able to identify a man with the physical characteristics of the suspect not far from the place where the robbery had taken place. During the identification, the agents found several cards and documentation belonging to the victim among his belongings, for which he was arrested.

The alleged perpetrator of the events, who is aware of several previous arrests for similar events, was placed at the disposal of the Murcia Guard Acting Court, which ordered his immediate imprisonment.