A 2025 with more solutions and fewer snipers

The annual cycle is an excuse to make amendment resolutions and put new hopes in the lists, as if something could start from scratch on Earth by the mere fact that the planet has completed its return to the sun.

If the turn in the universe had a healing and purifying reflection within the atmosphere, it would be interesting to set a goal of 2025 in which some priorities would be addressed, after a 2024 marked by a public debate with a monologue of judicial cases – some more armed and others more soluble. Above all, there were important debates beyond UCO reports, instructions and accusations of cluster cases that are the lifeline that the opposition hopes to achieve in the courtrooms what it did not achieve at the polls or, rather, what it It was unable to obtain parliamentary support by negotiating despite being the party with the most votes.