













Sony works on creating super-fungible tokens to use in its games according to a patent | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









A patent belonging to sony just emerged. Accordingly, the company is working on something known as 'super-fungible tokens' to use in its future video games.. The description indicates that these will be several NFTs in a single package.

Sony plans for these new tokens to come with content that can be used in various types of games. The patent gives examples of sports and fighting games, although it does not talk about specific titles. Supposedly these will also allow players to gift different digital things to each other..

Something curious is that it is also mentioned that these tokens will allow objects to be removed from one game and used in another. That is to say, they could use a skin that they already unlocked in one title in different ones.. Although there is no data yet on how exactly this will work.

We recommend you: PlayStation intends to have more aggressive launches on PC

As you can see, this technology makes quite a lot of use of NFTs. However, we must remember that some companies have already tried to use them and the reception by the players was not positive.. So we must stay tuned to see what Sony will offer and how it will bet on them again.

What other patents were revealed from Sony?

Of course, other Sony patents were also released that reveal some advances could come very soon. Another could allow players to make and accept video calls while playing their favorite games on their consoles.

Source: Sony.

A very curious one also appeared that It will make video games adapt their difficulty according to the skills of the player in turn. This could eliminate difficulty selection to give each user an experience that best utilizes their skills. What do you think of these advances?

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)