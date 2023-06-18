Sunday, June 18, 2023, 7:34 p.m.



A 17-year-old boy died this Sunday due to immersion syndrome when he was bathing on the Los Taray-Matalentisco beach, in Águilas. A second person was trying to reach him to help him, but he ran into difficulties due to the strong waves and finally had to give up.

As reported by the Emergency Coordination Center, lifeguards from the Águilas Civil Protection Copla Plan collaborated by land and sea, with a boat, as well as a patrol from the Águilas Local Police and an ambulance from 061.

After taking the young man to the beach, already in a state of unconsciousness, the toilets tried to perform resuscitation maneuvers on him, without success, and finally certified his death.