Sunday, October 22, 2023, 9:17 p.m.



A 16-year-old boy had to be treated by health workers and taken to hospital after suffering a concussion while playing a match at the Torre Pacheco sports center. The boy was contesting an aerial ball when he jumped over the other player and fell to the ground and was unconscious.

At 7:12 p.m., several witnesses alerted 112 about the event. A patrol from the Torre Pacheco Local Police and a Mobile Emergency Unit traveled to the sports center.

The health workers treated the teenager ‘on site’, and later took him to the Los Arcos hospital with a concussion.