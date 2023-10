Supporters of the Iraqi Shiite Popular Mobilization Forces during a pro-Palestinian rally near the US embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, October 20, 2023. | Photo: EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

The United States embassy in Baghdad said this Sunday (22) that it ordered non-emergency employees and their relatives to leave, due to the increase in attacks claimed by Shiite militias against American bases in Iraq.

The order was given “due to increased security threats against US government personnel and interests”, the US State Department document mentions.

The same document recommends against traveling to Iraq due to “terrorism, kidnappings, armed conflicts, civil unrest and the limited capacity of the Iraqi mission to provide support to American citizens.”

In recent days, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, has claimed responsibility for a series of attacks against several US-led international coalition bases in the country.

After a period of calm, Shiite armed groups resumed their operations against American bases in Iraq, mainly after the start of the war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas on October 7.