Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 17:01



Firefighters have located the lifeless body of the 15-year-old minor who had disappeared in the Segura River, in Almoradí. The emergency services found the young man at 2:46 p.m. this Tuesday after more than three hours of searching. The body was found in the same area of ​​the disappearance, swimming the river with the boat.

The young man was with six other boys when he went into the water and disappeared. Several vans and helicopters had been deployed from the Alicante Firefighters Consortium (CPB) to help with the location tasks, to which several divers had joined shortly before 2:00 p.m. to search the river.

According to reports from the Consortium, the events occurred at 11:34 a.m., when they received notice of the disappearance of a young man in the water. The group of minors was in the river near the monument of the heroes of the flood, in Almoradí, when one of the seven boys disappeared.

Wide deployment



The Consortium deployed a command headquarters unit, a heavy rural bomb and two personal transport vans, in addition to the drone unit and the Apha 01, a rescue helicopter with the group specialized in these tasks, to try to visualize the riverbed from Almoradí to Guardamar.

In addition, a sergeant, two corporals and four firefighters from the Almoradí and Orihuela parks were deployed to work on the search tasks. However, at around 2:00 p.m. the consortium removed the helicopter and mobilized a rescue van with several divers to search for the young man in the water, although in the end they only found the lifeless body of the young man.