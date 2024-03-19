20 years of imprisonment for Giovanbattista Cutolo's killer: the reaction of the relatives of the accused and those of the victim

The abbreviated trial began this morning for the minor held responsible for the murder of Giovanbattista Cutolo, the 24-year-old musician shot dead last August in Piazza Municipio in Naples. The preliminary hearing judge accepted what had been the prosecutor's request. How much is the sentence?

A few months ago the name of Giovanbattista Cutolo resonated loudly in the homes of Italians. Unfortunately, the reason was not linked to his immense talent in music (he was in fact a very good musician in the Scarlatti Young orchestra), but rather to tragic end that befell him. Killed by three gunshots while he was having fun with friends in the center of his beloved Naples, in Piazza Municipio.

There its historythe sadness that his passing has caused everyone, also took to the Ariston stage a few weeks ago during the Sanremo. His mother, invited by Amadeus, read a touching letter to her son and all of Italy could not hold back their tears.

Today, in the Juvenile Court of Naples, the abbreviated trial began for the boy who, at the height of a trivial argument, put an end to Giogiò's life last August 31st. The preliminary hearing judge Umberto Lucarelli pronounced the sentence sentencing the minor to 20 years of imprisonment. The prosecutor's request was therefore fully accepted.

At the end of the reading of the sentence, outside the court room, some family members of the accused have ranted against the family and friends of “Giogiò”, who in turn responded by singing chants for Cutolo. He has been intervention of the police is necessary which separated the two groups.

The 17-year-old's lawyer had asked for a period of time for his client tested because he had confessed and shown signs of repentance, such as having the murder weapon found. The lawyer explained that he will now wait for the reasons for the sentence and will subsequently present it officially appeal.