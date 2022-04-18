THE TRUTH Cartagena Monday, April 18, 2022, 9:10 p.m.



A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after colliding with his bicycle against a tourism this Monday afternoon in Cartagena. The 112 Emergency Coordination Center received a call at 7:53 p.m. reporting the traffic accident that occurred on Recoletos Street, in the San Antonio Abad neighborhood.

As reported, after colliding, the minor was fired against tourism breaking the moon. Members of the Local Police of the Cartagena City Council and an ambulance from the Management of Urgencies and Health Emergencies 061 (a Mobile Emergency Unit) traveled to the scene of the event. Health personnel from the UME treated the injured child ‘in situ’ and later transferred him to the Santa Lucía hospital.