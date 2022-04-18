Napoli drew 1-1 with Roma in the match valid for the 33rd matchday of Serie A and moved away from the scudetto dream. Spalletti’s team with 67 points slips to -4 from leaders Milan and -2 from Inter, who must recover a match. The result is also of little use to Roma, which remains -5 from the fourth place occupied by Juventus.

THE MATCH – Spalletti, formerly on duty, for the match against the Giallorossi opts for Lozano in the trident completed by Osimhen and Insigne from the first minute, with Anguissa preferred to Zielinski in the median, and Meret in goal due to the absence of Ospina affected by the flu. On the other hand, Josè Mourinho chooses Pellegrini-Zaniolo to support Abraham, with Zalewski in place of El Shaarawy on the left side, and Oliveira in place of Mkhitaryan.

The two teams fear each other and maneuver in the first minutes without finding the lunge, until 11 when a hole serves Lozano who falls into the area on the pressure of Ibanez, the referee Di Bello continues but then is called back to the Var to review the images and assign the penalty. Rui Patricio guesses the corner but does not get there, Insigne cold from 11 meters for the 1-0. Roma feel the blow and at 20 ‘risks again: Insigne serves Mario Rui’s overlap, Osimhen’s paw rejected by Smalling, then Rui Patricio is ready on Lozano’s right.

After a small empty pass Roma reacts and on the 21st minute Zaniolo restarts who, having doubled, loses time for the conclusion. At 39 ‘Mourinho’s team is close to equalizing: Pellegrini’s free-kick, extended by Osimhen, the crossbar saves Meret. At 46 ‘opportunity for Zalewski who focuses from the left, but the low shot from inside the area is weak and easy prey for Meret.

At the beginning of the second half Cristante remains in the locker room, and Mou gives space to Mkhitaryan. At 58 ‘still dangerous Rome: throw for Pellegrini, but the right of the number 7 ends up in the arms of Meret. Roma press and in the 61st minute devours the draw. Karsdorp calibrates a cross from the right for Abraham who anticipates too much and heads badly. Napoli controls looking for spaces on the counterattack, but Roma continues to push and in the 66th minute on a free-kick from Pellegrini, Mancini with the head does not frame the goal just a little. At 76 ‘El Shaarawy recently entered serves vertically Zaniolo who anticipates Meret, the goalkeeper overwhelms him, but Di Bello lets it go with the protests of the yellow and red bench and the expulsion of the second goalkeeper Fuzato.

At 80 ‘Napoli is seen forward thanks to a quick restart by Osimhen who starts from his own half, enters the area but then sends on the outside of the net. The referee assigns 8 minutes of recovery but Roma just need one to equalize: at 91 ‘Abraham cleverly extends a ball for El Shaarawy who places his right foot in the lower corner, Meret is beaten for 1-1. At 92 ‘the Giallorossi sink again but Perez wastes a restart with a wrong finish in the area for El Shaarawy. Napoli closes in trouble. Roma continues to try to make full loot, but it is not enough for the victory, it ends in a 1-1 draw.