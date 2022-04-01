EP Friday, April 1, 2022, 11:11



A 12-year-old student has died in hospital after being shot by a classmate his own age at a South Carolina high school.

Around 12:30 p.m. (local time), a worker at Tanglewood High School alerted emergency services that a student had been shot at least once, the Greenville County Police Office confirmed in a statement, as collected by CBS News.

The victim was taken to hospital and died hours later. No other students were injured in the incident and the suspect has since been taken into custody, the sheriff’s office has confirmed.

**SCHOOL SHOOTING AT TANGLEWOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL IN GREENVILLE** Brookwood Church is where students are being bussed to meet parents. Shooter is in custody. Victim is at trauma center. Students being loaded on to buses now. I’m LIVE on the scene. pic.twitter.com/YtQAQk73ZZ Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) March 31, 2022

The Police have detailed that the students “knew each other”, but have not provided more information about them. “We don’t really know the details of why it happened and why so many young people resort to violence, especially with firearms,” ​​police said.

The suspect fled the school after the shooting and was apprehended an hour later, police found him hiding under the cover of a residence.

The minor has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm on school property and unlawful possession of a weapon by a person under the age of 18, authorities said. The suspect will be transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.