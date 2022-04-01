Rikos The man killed in front of Restaurant Pataäs was the father of two children who came to Helsinki for work – Friends tell what happened on Tuesday night

The popular karaoke restaurant opened to guests on Thursday after a shooting on Tuesday morning.

Atmosphere On Thursday night at the Patassä karaoke restaurant on Helsinki’s Snellmaninkatu, it resembles the usual time at half past eleven, although this week has been exceptional in the restaurant.

Red lights flicker on the dance floor with about ten musicians swaying to the beat of the music.

Summer of Lapland, Antti Tuiskun Blaablaa and Winds of Change – familiar songs echo one after the other. The interpreter changes at the microphone arm.

The first evening open to customers in Pataäs is going on after a deadly shooting took place in front of the restaurant on the night between Monday and Tuesday.

The 36-year-old died despite resuscitation efforts. 29-year-old suspect signed up to the police themselves and has been presented for arrest.

The event as a result, the well-known restaurant was closed to the public on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

On Wednesday night, the restaurant held a night-long memorial service. The shot man was a regular customer of the restaurant. Therefore, in addition to the staff, other regular customers were invited to the memorial service.

One of them was a close friend and roommate of the victim Jouni Lääti.

The doctor says that the victim, who was from I, the father of two children, lived with him in Katajanokka because of work. Both worked for a glass company.

“We worked together and spent all our free time together,” the county opens.

The duo had been brought closer by information at the work gig that they had both recently divorced.

“Christmas was the longest time we were apart. He was probably with the family for three days, ”the county recalls recently.

The duo had spent the Monday before the shooting on a day trip to Tallinn. From the harbor, the men had moved through their Katajanokan home to their base in Pataäs.

The county says they had both spent seven days a week at the Kruununhara karaoke restaurant since last fall, including drinking coffee. Both had their own titles in the cloakroom.

The victim’s favorite karaoke songs were reportedly Fifteenth Night, Ryysyranta and Kyläbaari.

A memorial table dedicated to the victim has been set up in his pot.

Monday The trip to Estonia had gone well.

“We just laughed and giggled. It was an absolutely awesome trip. It was Monday and the ship was quiet. ”

After midnight, the County left for home. The phone was silent. At 2.53 a text message from an acquaintance arrived: “Pekka stabbed.”

At 3.25 the county received another text message: “Pekka shot”.

When the County woke up to the messages, he set off to run from Katajanokka towards the fairly nearby Pataäs. It was about half past one.

In front of the restaurant, the female police informed Läät that there was no case. According to him, the customers of the restaurant were not let out at that stage.

The county says he saw a figure wrapped in plastic in front of the restaurant.

“I asked if that was Pekka. He (the police) could not disclose for investigative reasons. ”

The county had shown the police the text messages he had received and a picture of Peka. The doctor asked if the person was wearing a particular type of shirt.

“There are three of these in the world,” the County says and presents its shirt that reads “Tour de patis 2021”.

Last autumn, the State and the victim had toured all the then Finnish restaurants in Pataä from Helsinki to Oulu in one day. There were six stops.

Eventually the female police took Läätti around the corner of the building. He said police could not tell at the time that it was his friend. However, the county drew its conclusions from the police’s actions.

“Crisis aid came, but I was immediately taken to it. Then you kind of knew. ”

About the events before the shooting, the county says it heard that the victim had left the restaurant with a friend to visit a nearby car.

The county says it also saw a surveillance camera image. Based on that, another person had shot the victim in front of the restaurant a few meters away when he had returned to the restaurant.

According to Läät, there was no previous dispute between the persons.

“Pekka didn’t hurt anyone. He was the kindest man in the world. I always smiled. Everyone got to know it. ”

Shooting the next day, candles and memorial messages were brought to the door of Pataäs. The first of these was from Läät.

On Thursday, two candles burned next to the small Finnish flag on the victim’s heel. There were several cards on top of the light tablecloth.

Four years as a restaurant manager and more than twenty years working at the door of Pataäs Ville Wiik says that nothing similar has happened in Patasä before.

“No one is dead,” Wiik sighs.

He himself was not at work at the time of the shooting. However, Wiik says the situation came as a surprise.

“The other was leaving, both were outside. Chatted there as friends. Were together drinking. The situation ended in lightning speed. The other lost his life. ”

Wiik says he heard about one shot, after which the Doorman had caught his male shooter.

“After that (Doorman) noticed the seriousness of the situation and went to help the wounded.”

Wiik says he has had a good time getting to know the victim.

“He was an insane guy.”

According to Wiik, the victim’s friends had visited the restaurant on Thursday night. The atmosphere, according to the restaurant manager, has been a little calmer than normal.

“Grief is pretty much on the surface for everyone.”

One the victim’s friends, Emmi Kallioniemirecalls how he met the victim for the first time last summer outside a restaurant.

“We often sat here together.”

Kallioniemi had last met the victim on his birthday in Pataää on the Friday before the shooting.

“When he left, he still hugged and congratulated him on his birthday,” Kallioniemi said.

On Tuesday morning, Kallioniemi had received a text message from another friend stating that he had been shot in “Patiks”. Anxiety arose as he has several loyal customer friends.

The memories of Thursday have clearly touched Kallioniemi.

“I thought I was going to see Pekka,” he says as the reason for the arrival.