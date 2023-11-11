Trento-Cuneo 3-2 (25-22, 23-25, 28-26, 23-25, 15-13)

—

At the foot of the Dolomites the direct clash for tranquility goes to Itas Trentino, which wins its first victory in this championship. Tight and hard-fought match, with several ups and downs on each side and two points going to a more cynical Trento in the fifth set. At the start the home coach, Marco Sinibaldi (dealing with the forfeits of the long-term patients Gates and Zago), confirms Shcherban in place-4 together with Michieletto while in the Piedmontese house the coach Massimo Bellano confirms the sextet expected on the eve. Two points in a row from Shcherban allow the Itas squad to go ahead 9-6, Sigrot and Hall make mistakes between the first and second lines, then giving Dehoog the opportunity to score 12-7. It is precisely the two Piedmontese high balls that lead the charge (13-10), but Guiducci is clear in directing and finds some excellent exits giving continuity to the home attacking game. At 17-14, after a beating from the second line, Signorile and Adelusi are out and Scola and Emweonwu are in, but it is still the Dehoog-Shcherban duo (20-17) who drag the Dolomites along. Haak is then the protagonist of the comeback that allows Cuneo to reach 21-20, Stocco in for Moretto but in the hard-fought final the protagonist is Michieletto with the two final points that make Trento celebrate the second set won in this championship. Even in the second set, the hosts were the first to put their noses out there (10-8 with Michieletto’s attack), Tanase in for Sigrot before the Dehoog-Shcherban one-two which brought the score to 13-9. Scola is in for Signorile but Moretto keeps his forwards (16-11), Emweonwu is also in as opposite but it is his out attack that gives Trento the 20-14. A very tasty opportunity for the Dolomites who, however, end up getting stuck: Kubik enters for Haak and immediately scores two points which, added to Molinaro’s block, make it 21-17. Dehoog makes a mistake and Kubik doesn’t for 21 all, a sensational 7-1 break in favor of the Piedmontese, Kubik and Mason keep the tie up to 23 all when two more consecutive points from the new entry seal the set for Cuneo. In the third twenty-five Bellano confirms the comeback sextet capable of immediately going ahead 2-7, Mason and Angelina in for Michieletto and Shcherban, but two missed attacks by Dehoog and Angelina give the guests +6 (7-13). Inside Marconato for Dehoog, until 10-16 the guests were in control of the game, but things changed when the break phase of the Trentino team managed to accelerate. Mason and Dehoog land the points at 14-17, Molinaro makes and undoes it while Angelina lands the overtaking ball at 19-18. At the end of the set, ball after ball was fought, resulting in hard-fought advantages where Olivotto’s block and Dehoog’s attack signed the victory of the set for the thirty-year-olds who thus took their first point of the season. This brings us to a fourth set in which up to 16 all is the emblem of total balance, then Sylves and Andelusi sign the guest’s lead (16-20). Trento tries to raise its head in the final but Tanase closes and sends everyone to the fifth set. A tie-break in which Itas manages to stay ahead until 13-10 (Mason’s attack), Cuneo comes back up to 14-13 but Signorile’s wrong serve starts Trento’s party. (Nicola Baldo)