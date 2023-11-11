The Guadalajara Sports Club will face the last date of the Apertura 2023 regular phase tournament by visiting the National University Club on Matchday 17 this Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 p.m. from Ciudad Universitaria.
What has attracted attention in the last few hours was the call for Alexis Vegathe attacker had not been called up since Matchday 10 due to the indiscipline he committed with a couple of teammates and only on this date is he receiving an opportunity to play with the first team again.
During the previous night where the red and white team was serenaded by their fans outside the concentration hotel, Alexis Vega was caught and it was confirmed that he could be part of the game this weekend.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Many of the comments that have been read in the publications that report the presence of Alexis Vega In the call of the Sacred Flock, they are not very pleasant and many repudiate their presence on the team, many even ask that they not be part of the game.
The negative and mocking comments stand out over those who are excited to see the player wearing the red and white colors again.
The Guadalajara team aspires to ascend to third place at most and can descend to fifth place at most. If they win, they will have to wait for Tigres UANL to lose to stay in third place. If they tie, they will guarantee their fourth place and if they lose to the cats, they will drop to fifth position.
#reaction #red #white #fans #call #Alexis #Vega #Pumas #UNAM