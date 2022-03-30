The first year of the Marche in the top flight are saved in a direct clash. The capitoline must hope in the defeats of others
Rome-Vallefoglia 1-3 (25-21, 19-25, 22-25, 23-25) Vallefoglia wins 3-1 at PalaEur in the recovery of women’s A-1 against Acqua & Sapone Roma. The team from the Marches, thanks to the three points won, is saved with one day in advance. Different speech for the Wolves who, to maintain the category, will have to win the next match with three points – at Vallefoglia – and hope that Perugia and Bergamo lose without acquiring any points. It starts at a fast pace, with the two teams proceeding hand in hand, alternating to lead the partial. Rome appears brighter than the last game and on the pitch the Wolves offer a performance, undoubtedly, of greater character. We reach 20-17, with a time-out called by coach Bonafede. The sextet from the Marches tries to react, but in the end it is Acqua & Sapone who take home 25-21 sets with Klimets (6 points) as protagonist. Vallefoglia starts better in the second half, but the Giallorossi don’t give up and recover (6-6). The guests get longer (14-20), with Carcaces in great shape (MVP of the match). Too many mistakes of the capitoline (9) that allow Megabox to close the partial 19-25 with Mancini.
What a struggle
–
Sextets who continue to battle since the first plays even in the third set (6-6). Vallefoglia then pushes the accelerator (6-10) to then suffer the return of the wolves (10-10) thanks to an ace from Archpriest. We proceed with the two teams paired, point by point, until the guests close at 22-25 with the ball out of Klimets. In the fourth set the two teams start again paired (11-11) to then see Vallefoglia take the lead (15-18) and, after an initial recovery by Acqua & Sapone (20-19), close the set 23-25. For Rome, hell or heaven will depend on the next race. Mathematics still does not condemn the Giallorossi who, however, must also hope for the results coming from the other arenas.
March 30 – 10:04 pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#female #Vallefoglia #safe #Rome #hope
Leave a Reply