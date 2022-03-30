Rome-Vallefoglia 1-3 (25-21, 19-25, 22-25, 23-25) Vallefoglia wins 3-1 at PalaEur in the recovery of women’s A-1 against Acqua & Sapone Roma. The team from the Marches, thanks to the three points won, is saved with one day in advance. Different speech for the Wolves who, to maintain the category, will have to win the next match with three points – at Vallefoglia – and hope that Perugia and Bergamo lose without acquiring any points. It starts at a fast pace, with the two teams proceeding hand in hand, alternating to lead the partial. Rome appears brighter than the last game and on the pitch the Wolves offer a performance, undoubtedly, of greater character. We reach 20-17, with a time-out called by coach Bonafede. The sextet from the Marches tries to react, but in the end it is Acqua & Sapone who take home 25-21 sets with Klimets (6 points) as protagonist. Vallefoglia starts better in the second half, but the Giallorossi don’t give up and recover (6-6). The guests get longer (14-20), with Carcaces in great shape (MVP of the match). Too many mistakes of the capitoline (9) that allow Megabox to close the partial 19-25 with Mancini.