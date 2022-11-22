Dubai (Union)

More than 90 goalkeepers and their coaches in sports clubs and private academies completed their training program at the center launched by world goalkeeper Iker Casillas in Dubai for the first time outside Spain, in partnership with the Spanish Knights Club and in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council. To attract and develop sports talent.

Participants in the program received training completion certificates from international star Iker Casillas, goalkeeper and former captain of the Spanish national team, 2010 World Cup champion, 2008 and 2012 European champion, and European champion several times with Real Madrid, in the presence of Ahmed Salem Al Mahri, Director of the Sports Development Department at the Dubai Sports Council, and international star Michelle. Salgado, the star of Real Madrid and the Spanish national team race.

The training program for goalkeepers focused on the technical, tactical, physical and psychological aspects, and measurements, and the training took place according to the approved Spanish model for technical cadres for training goalkeepers, in addition to direct supervision by the international star Iker Casillas, with his great experience in this field, along with the staff of coaches. The Spaniard who directly supervised the training process.

The training program included four training periods, the first period started from December 1 to 4, 2021, the second period was from February 21 to 24, 2022, the third period was from April 3 to 9, 2022, and the fourth period was from November 15 to 21, 2022.

International star Iker Casillas expressed his happiness at the great success achieved by the program in its first session, and the wide participation of goalkeepers, who numbered more than 90 participants, praising the level reached by the participants and the development they achieved after completing the training program, and also thanked the Dubai Sports Council for its support. The great program, and Casillas confirmed that he chose Dubai as the best place to host his first training center outside Spain, to provide his services to goalkeepers in sports clubs and private academies, in addition to amateurs from the age of 8 to 21 years, in addition to targeting goalkeeper coaches, as it was launched in Dubai came after an extensive and accurate study of the success opportunities offered by Dubai for such projects, based on its possession of modern sports facilities designed according to the best international standards, and a strong infrastructure, as Dubai provides stadiums, tracks and places for practicing sports, whether in open spaces or indoors. It also provides great facilities that encourage residence and investment in it, and brings together communities from most countries of the world who live in peace and harmony.