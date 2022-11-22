Spalletti’s jewel is at home for the last days of rest: in Tbilisi he met the prime minister, then went to Tsalenjika, the city from which his family comes, where he received a triumphal welcome

It is written Tsalenjika but read Naples, in the sense that in the town of origin of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – as indeed in all of Georgia – a real craze for blue colors has broken out. Yes, something even more than just cheering and following “due” to the home talent who goes to play in Italy and sparks because the identification of the Georgian people with Kvara – driving force also of the national team – is absolute. It is no coincidence that in recent days the Georgian prime minister Irakli Garibashvili met the tightrope walker from Napoli and then posted their photo together with the comment: “Our pride, Kvaratskhelia”.

Recovery — Now Khvicha is finally enjoying some rest and recovering from the back pain that has kept him out of the last two league games. So he returned first to the capital Tiblisi and then precisely to Tsalenjika, the place where his family comes from. There he met the children in the street signing shirts and balls (as in the video posted on Twitter by the Georgian journalist Kakha Dgebuadze) giving life to a real popular delirium with the Napoli forward literally “besieged” by his fans and who dispensed I smiled as she picked up her little admirers to take the usual photos. See also Jefferson enchants, Vikings tame the Bills in extra time. Rodgers relaunches the Packers

Appointment — For Kvaratskhelia a few more days of relaxation with relatives and with his girlfriend Nitsa before running again, in the truest sense of the word. Already because Napoli should meet in the middle of next week in Castel Volturno to start preparations which will then lead to the match against Inter on January 4th. Training will also continue in the heat of Antalya, ideal for carrying out the rehabilitation program that Kvara is carrying out to get back in place one hundred percent.

