Rucchi, a woman from Japan, urged her nine-year-old daughter to have double eyelid surgery to make her look “beautiful”. It’s a facial feature many Asians are born without, he said, and double eyelids are the “beauty standard.”

The story made her known Vice-TV. Rucchi told that media outlet that when she was a child she suffered because she didn’t have her eyelids that way. “My mother and my younger sister have big eyes, while I had only one eyelid,” she recounted.

In her testimony, the woman said that “everyone thought that my younger sister was much prettier than me” and that “The women in the neighborhood called my sister ‘pretty’ and gave her sweets. They never said anything like that to me”.

For Rucchi, as recorded ViceTV, “A girl needs double eyelids. I’ve never seen a girl with monolids who thought she was pretty.”

If you can bear the pain of plastic surgery, that makes you a beautiful person.

Micchi, the youngest of nine, who, despite her young age, looks eager to undergo the procedure. “If you can handle the pain of plastic surgery, that makes you a beautiful person, in my opinion,” said.

The girl added that wants to have plastic surgery because her eyes are “too narrow” and it seems that he “looks at people”.

Rucchi, her mother, underwent double eyelid surgery when she turned 18 and says she wishes it had happened sooner. Now, with her daughter, she says, she doesn’t want her to grow up with the same complex about her eyes and that she hopes the procedure will have a “positive impact on her.”

Micchi’s operation, which it was estimated to last about 20 minutes, it actually took two hours and the anesthesiaas recorded by that means of communication, didn’t work either.

Nevertheless, Vice-TV consulted Tomohiro Suzuk, a child psychologist, who claimed that There are many dangers to which a minor is exposed. when having plastic surgery and warned that people can get “caught in a loop”.

“You may have a more ambiguous idea of ​​your ideal image,” said Professor Suzuk, who pointed out: “So even if you have plastic surgery to get closer to your ‘ideal image’, that image can change again over time. and you will need more surgeries to get closer to that new image.

Micchi’s is not an outlier in Japan. In that country plastic surgery for minors is legal, provided they have parental consent. In fact, Japan ranks fourth in the world for having the most plastic surgery procedures.

