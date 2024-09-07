The Ministry of Community Development has identified 9 steps to update the data of beneficiaries of social support and inflation allowances from the Ministry of Community Development, who have a change in their social or financial status..

The nine steps included the following::

Log on to the Ministry of Community Development website www.mocd.gov.ae. Choose our services/smart services . Choose social support services . Select the service for which you need to update data. . Log in to your account by entering your Emirates ID or logging in through your digital ID . Select “My Files” from the menu. . Choose the application number, click on “Modify Information”, then complete the data and attach the required documents. . Click on the acknowledgment, read the pledge and make sure the information is correct and accurate before agreeing and saving. . Click “Submit” to complete the application. .

The Ministry explained that for further inquiries, you can contact the number 800623..