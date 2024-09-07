The Ministry of Community Development has identified 9 steps to update the data of beneficiaries of social support and inflation allowances from the Ministry of Community Development, who have a change in their social or financial status..
The nine steps included the following::
- Log on to the Ministry of Community Development website www.mocd.gov.ae.
- Choose our services/smart services.
- Choose social support services.
- Select the service for which you need to update data..
- Log in to your account by entering your Emirates ID or logging in through your digital ID.
- Select “My Files” from the menu..
- Choose the application number, click on “Modify Information”, then complete the data and attach the required documents..
- Click on the acknowledgment, read the pledge and make sure the information is correct and accurate before agreeing and saving..
- Click “Submit” to complete the application..
The Ministry explained that for further inquiries, you can contact the number 800623..
