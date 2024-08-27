Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee, He said that one day after the start of the Paralympic Games, Two million tickets have been sold and tickets have been sold out for seven sports: fencing, track cycling, taekwondo, horse riding, triathlon, shooting and blind football.

EFE reported that “of the two and a half million tickets that went on sale, two have already been sold, so the Organizing Committee is currently focusing its efforts on increasing that number, despite the fact that the development of the Paralympic Games coincides with the return to school for schoolchildren in Paris.

A success

“The expectations that these Games are generating are enormous. “We have sold two million tickets, which is extraordinary, and we can already say that several stadiums are full,” Estanguet said at a press conference.

And he added: “These Games are scheduled for the time when schools are returning, “But we are not sparing any effort to fill the stadiums. I think that is the best way to transmit sensitivity regarding disabilities to this age group. It is up to these new generations to be more aware.”

The president of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee hopes that the experience of the

The Olympic Games, where tickets were sold until “the last minute” of the competitions, the Spanish news agency said.