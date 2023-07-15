Outrage has caused among the Florida community, in the United States, the case of a 9-month-old baby who died after his mother, a 17-year-old boy, administered a dose of fentanyl in the bottle.

The facts were presented in Callahan on June 26, but the authorities have recently revealed new information about the case.

According to local media, the mother initially indicated that she had sent her baby to sleep but then she became unconscious and did not wake up again. However, weeks later, he changed his version and told the police that he administered the dose of a substance he believed to be cocaine with the aim that the minor slept and so she could rest for a while.

What the authorities indicated is that there was no cocaine in the bottle, but fentanyl. In addition, the baby’s autopsy revealed that he had a sufficient dose in his body to kill 10 people.

The mother is charged with aggravated manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance.

“The suspect knowingly performed an act that she should have known, or should have known, would cause death or serious bodily injury to her child. Who does that? What mother would do that? It’s not normal. It’s sick. It’s beyond It’s my imagination that a mother would do that to her child,” Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper told a news conference.

As indicated by the New York Postthe mother is accused of aggravated manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance, so he will remain in preventive detention while the case continues to be investigated by the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Although there were other people in the house at that time, the authorities have considered that the child’s death was caused solely by the decisions and actions of the mother.

What is fentanyl?

According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, fentanyl is a strong synthetic opioid, similar to morphine, but 50 to 100 times more powerful and also tends to be used illegally.

“When you overdose on fentanyl, breathing can become very slow or stop completely. This can reduce the amount of oxygen reaching the brain, known as hypoxia. Hypoxia can lead to a coma and cause permanent brain damage; can also cause death”, they explain on the website.

