Plan will benefit more than 800,000 low-income college students enrolled in the government’s student loan program

The US government announced this Friday (July 14, 2023) the forgiveness of US$ 38 billion in student debt. The measure will benefit more than 800,000 low-income college students enrolled in the government’s student loan waiver program. Here’s the full of the decision (45 KB, in English).

The plan allows for, after a certain number of payments, the remainder of the student loan to be forgiven by the government.

However, according to the US Department of Education, administrative errors and system failures meant that payments were not identified, leaving several students, who were eligible to be served, in default.

“For too long, borrowers have fallen through the cracks of a broken system that has failed to accurately track their progress toward forgiveness”said the Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona.

The flaws were discovered in 2022 after borrowers filed several administrative lawsuits and complaints against the Department of Education for mismanagement in the student loan forgiveness process.