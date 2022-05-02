Dhe planned 9-euro ticket for local transport is not only viewed positively in the north. On the island of Sylt, for example, those responsible are worried because, among other things, the route between the mainland and the island with the eye of the needle Hindenburgdamm is expected to be even more frequented than usual. “We expect an increased number of passengers during the campaign period – both in the trains on the Marschbahn route from Hamburg to Sylt and in the buses on the island,” said the managing director of Sylt Marketing, Moritz Luft, the German Press Agency.

Since these are sometimes already at the limit of capacity in the summer months, “we do not see the island optimally (equipped) for the 9-euro ticket and the associated expected rush,” said Luft. He appealed to travelers to avoid off-peak times when arriving and departing and to pay attention to the travel time recommendations of the local transport association Nah.SH.

Commuters, thousands of whom rely on the train every day to get to and from Sylt, are also rather critical of the 9-euro ticket. “The trains will be even fuller,” said the spokesman for the commuter initiative, Achim Bonnichsen, of the dpa. Since many commuters are reimbursed by their employers for monthly tickets, the financial relief for them is not that great. Instead, the trains would probably be even fuller, which would cause additional burdens, and that in times of a pandemic. Bonnichsen’s wish for the further design of the ticket is that, in order to relieve the strain, no bicycles and e-bikes may be taken on the trains, at least during peak traffic times.

Increasing the number of trains is difficult

From June 1st to August 31st, passengers should be able to travel particularly cheaply with the 9-euro ticket decided by the federal government. The state of Schleswig-Holstein and Nah.SH recommend that passengers avoid the periods of particularly high demand in summer and leave their bicycles at home if possible.







During this time, simply using more trains and thus providing relief is not that easy. “Nationwide, all local transport players are faced with the challenge that there are hardly any additional vehicles and, above all, hardly any additional staff to run additional trains and buses,” said a spokesman for Nah.SH when asked. “Schleswig-Holstein has done what is possible and ordered additional capacity for the Marschbahn. Ultimately, however, no one can predict when and where overloads will occur.”

Transport Minister Bernd Buchholz (FDP) also emphasized that “a kind of light summer offensive” with new double-decker cars would provide significantly more space on the marching course. He assured that all available vehicles will be deployed in the country. “In the summer it is particularly important that everything really works. I’m sure that the railway companies will do everything they can to avoid delays and cancellations,” said Buchholz. “This summer we can afford even less than usual level crossing disruptions or speed restrictions.”







Buchholz himself would have preferred it if the 9-euro ticket had started on May 1st: “Because we would have had two working months in May and June. So now it’s more of a holiday ticket,” he said. And not one that primarily relieves commuters on the way to work or school. But of course we have the chance to convince people of public transport if the quality is right.”