War Russia-Ukraine, the yellow on the powerful Russian general Gerasimov

Mystery about the health condition of Valery Gerasimovthe chief of staff of the army Russian. The general would have been sent to the front by Putin And wound from an ambush of the Ukrainians. This was reported by several Ukrainian sources including the former Minister of the Interior, Arsen Avakov. “Gerasimov was injured on the territory of Ukraine. He has a wound from shrapnel at the bottom of the right leg without bone fracture, “Avakov tweeted. Gerasimovone of three people who own the codes for the atomic bombwas allegedly wounded in yesterday’s attack near a Russian headquarters in Izyumin the region of Kharvivin the center of intense fighting. the Kremlin leader had sent Gerasimov in the region to take personal control of the offensive on the Donbass.

According to Anton Geraschchenkoadvisor to the Ukrainian Minister of the Interior, in what he limited himself to defining “explosion“, in Izyum was also present Gerasimov. “He was there to lead the attack on Sloviansk”, she tweeted, “a large number of dead And wounded even among senior officers. “During the visit to the military posts, Gerasimov would also be escaped to a Ukrainian attack addressed to a school used as a military base in Izium, controlled by the Russians. On that occasion, according to the media they would be dead about 200 soldiers. The New York Times reports it.

