Home page politics

Of: Felix Busjaeger

Split

The Bundestag and Bundesrat have waved through the 9-euro ticket from the 2022 relief package. The ticket should be valid from June 1st and cushion energy prices.

Berlin – Parts from the Relief package 2022 has been decided in the Bundestag. While Vladimir Putin is still waging war in Ukraine and Germany is suffering from an energy crisis as a result, the government of Olaf Scholz (SPD) has launched an extensive catalog of measures. Among other things, this is now also the case 9 euro ticket on the way – even if the ticket is only available from June 1st applies, it is already available beforehand in many places. On Thursday evening, a majority of MPs voted for the cheap monthly ticket.

Relief package 2022: when the 9-euro ticket will come – the Bundestag and Bundesrat say yes for June 1st

On Thursday, May 19, the 9-euro ticket from the 2022 relief package was waved through in the Bundestag. On Friday, the Federal Council also waved the ticket through. The motions of some federal states for a resolution were also given status.

Aside from the humanitarian catastrophe brought about by the fighting, people in Germany just a few days after the outbreak of the war, the effects in many areas of life were felt: although the energy prices for heating oil and fuel were already at a high level at the turn of the year, prices broke new records in many places after the outbreak of the war. In response, the federal government had this Relief package 2022 announced, which is intended to make everyday life easier for German citizens.

A done deal: The Bundestag has approved the 9-euro ticket from the 2022 relief package. (kreiszeitung.de assembly) © Daniel Karmann/Michael Kappeler/dpa

That should be a measure 9-euro ticket from June 1st, which went on sale in May starts, motivating people to use local public transport: for a whole month, all means of public transport in Germany can be used for nine euros. While energy price lump sums, children’s bonuses or surcharges for Hartz IV made for great approval from the start, reactions to the cheap nine-euro monthly ticket were divided. It could not be ruled out that the Bundesrat could still have blocked the Bundestag’s decision. Various federal states had already announced that tickets from the 2022 relief package would be blocked.

9-euro ticket from the 2022 relief package from May 23 with Deutsche Bahn

There are still many discrepancies in the design of the 9-euro ticket from the relief package. The financing does not seem to have been clarified in detail yet. Nevertheless, Deutsche Bahn, for example, announced that the 9th-Euro ticket is to be sold from May 23, 2022 – this is what the DB Navigator app is for as well as all other digital railway channels. In addition, there should be the inexpensive monthly ticket at the DB ticket machines and in the travel centers.

during that 9 euro ticket for travel across the country is actually only intended for the months of June, July and August and is intended to bring relief to consumers in Germany, the left has already pushed for an extension of the ticket in order to make public transport more attractive for commuters in the long term. Because: In addition to relieving the burden on citizens, the 9-euro ticket also serves as a cheap introductory offer for stressed drivers, which is intended to motivate them to use more climate-friendly means of transport.

9-euro ticket in Germany: Inexpensive monthly ticket from the 2022 relief package for June, July and August

The special thing about 9 euro ticket: It is valid from the first to the last day of each month. If you buy the ticket on the 15th of a month, for example, you can only use it for the remaining days of the month. However, so that there is not a big rush for the 9-euro tickets on June 1st, the start of sales of the cheap monthly ticket from the 2022 relief package should fall on May 23rd. For bargain hunters, there is also the 9-euro ticket in a three-pack – for the months of June, July and August.

In addition to the 9-euro ticket, the federal government is also planning one Energy flat rate of 300 eurosa child bonusa Tank discount from June 1st as well as one Grant for Hartz IV. All of the measures serve to relieve the burden on citizens in the short term – but it remains to be seen how the energy crisis in Germany will develop in the long term.