PSG closes the championship with an overwhelming 5-0 over Metz, relegated. Marseille in the Champions League groups. In Ligue 2 also Bordeaux, for Saint Etienne play-off with Auxerre

Happy to continue in his Paris, France, at his home. So Kylian Mbappé formalized the renewal with PSG and the no to Real Madrid. Another three years to try to win the Champions League and not to disappoint either the emir, who wanted him to be a Parisian at the World Cup in Qatar, or President Macron, who wanted him home for the 2024 Paris Olympics. And Mbappé celebrated with a hat-trick at Metz, finishing at the top, for the first time in the history of French football, in both the top scorers (28) and assists (17). In short, a total party at the Parco dei Principi which celebrated the tenth title, equaling the primacy of Saint Etienne, and the farewell to a Di Maria in tears, and he too scoring (5-0). See also MotoGP | Mir: “Suzuki, unexpected decision. I speak to Honda, but not only ... "

GOALS AND TEARS – The Argentine himself sent Mbappé in the goal, with his 112th Parisian assist, in the 25th minute, giving a logic to the siege of the Metz area of ​​the PSG, on the field with Verratti, but not with Donnarumma, stopped by pain muscle before the kick-off. Mbappé doubled in the 28th minute, this time on Messi’s service. And yet the Parisian got a hand on the trio, provoking a rebound in favor of Neymar, at the hundredth seal with the PSG (32 ‘). Never paid, the World Champion scored 4-0, stealing the ball at the edge of the area before mocking Caillard (6 ‘). At 22 ‘, the fifth goal. Di Maria has thus brought down the curtain on 7 seasons where he only missed to win the Champions League again. Then at 30 ‘Pochettino granted him the exit with full honors and el Fideo, also celebrated from the curve, burst into tears. Juventus is waiting for him now. See also The only reason why the Aubameyang-Dembelé exchange would be good for Barcelona

VERDECTS – Losing 5-0, Metz fell to Ligue 2, together with Bordeaux, relegated after 31 years, despite the victory in Brest (2-4). In the playoffs Saint Etienne who, thanks to the draw in Nantes (1-1), will face Auxerre. The second place that leads directly to the Champions League, on the other hand, is won by Marseille who overwhelmed Strasbourg 4-0 and thus overcame Monaco, held back in Lens (2-2). With a draw in Lille (2-2), the Rennes of the Italian-Senegalese Alfred Gomis closes in fourth place and qualifies for the groups of the Europa League, together with Nantes, winner of the French cup. While in the Conference Ligue Nice goes with the 3-2 in Reims.

May 21, 2022 (change May 21, 2022 | 23:14)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Mbappé #celebrates #renewal #goals #Maria #farewell #tears