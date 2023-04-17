The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the participation of 87 companies and employers in the open days organized by the ministry at the state level, in coordination and partnership with local human resources departments, and in cooperation with educational institutions, to recruit national cadres during the first quarter of this year, including 81 companies affiliated with the private sector. , and seven companies affiliated with the free zones, with the aim of enabling citizens to benefit from competitive job opportunities available in the private sector, accelerating Emiratization programs, and attracting highly skilled national talent to private companies.

The Ministry stated, on its official page on the social networking platform “Instagram”, that cooperation with local human resources departments, educational institutions, private sector companies and free zones comes to provide direct channels to communicate with national competencies, and enable them to join labor market jobs that are competitive and attractive to national and international talents. Opening new horizons for them to contribute effectively to the process of economic development.