After reciting the Marian prayer of the Regina Caeli in Saint Peter’s Square this Sunday, the 16th, Pope Francis defended his predecessor – Saint John Paul II -, whose figure has been at the center of accusations in recent days, linked to the Italian ‘Orlandi’ case: based on anonymous “rumors”, without witnesses or evidence. Accusations that the Pontiff described as “offensive and unfounded inferences”.

The statement responds to the accusations made by Pietro Orlandi, brother of Emanuela, the daughter of an employee of the Holy See who disappeared in Rome on June 22, 1983. Several hypotheses have already been considered over the years, from common crime to revenge against her father or against the Vatican and mafia action.

In January of this year, the case was reopened by prosecutor Alessandro Diddi after several requests from the family. Francisco had already declared himself in favor of the investigations. This week, Pietro, accompanied by his lawyer Laura Sgrò, was received by Diddi to talk about the case. Soon after, however, he participated in a TV program and spoke of alleged statements made by a member of the criminal organization “Banda della Magliana” about Karol Wojtyla’s night outings and other inappropriate behavior.

Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz also intervened on behalf of Saint John Paul II, the pope who served for more than forty years as private secretary. “It can hardly be said that these insinuations, said to have originated in the Roman underworld, which are now given a semblance of pseudo-representability, are not in fact rambling accusations, false from beginning to end, unrealistic, laughable to the point of comedy, if not tragic, even criminal in themselves.”

The cardinal recognizes that it is “a gigantic crime” what was done to Emanuela and her family, but equally “criminal is to profit from it, with uncontrollable complaints, intended to discredit people and environments in advance until proven otherwise worthy of universal esteem”.

This does not diminish, writes Dziwisz, the fact that “the incompressible pain of a family that has not heard from their daughter for 40 years deserves all respect, all concern, all closeness.” Faced with certain statements that “found an echo on social networks and in certain media, especially the Italian ones”, the cardinal feels the duty to testify, as the pope’s private secretary, “without fear of denying what others have affirmed”, that “ From the first moment, the Holy Father took charge of the case, he acted and caused others to act so that it had a happy outcome, he never encouraged any form of dissimulation, he always showed affection, closeness and help in the most diverse ways to Emanuela’s family ”.

The cardinal’s desire is for “honesty on the part of all those involved” and the hope that “Italy, the universal cradle of law, knows how to use its legal system to protect the right to a good reputation of those who are no longer with us today.” , but who watch and intercede from on high.” (With international agencies)