Friday, December 22, 2023, 10:59



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

86007 has become the sixth fifth prize of the Christmas Lottery that the children of San Ildefonso have sung at the Teatro Real in Madrid this Friday morning. If you have this number, you can now celebrate that you have won 6,000 euros for each tenth, since this prize distributes a total of 60,000 to each series.

This fifth, the sixth of the eight at stake in the Christmas Lottery, has traveled to dozens of municipalities in Spain. It is true that this award is the smallest of all the big ones, but these towns can already feel lucky to be happy at the beginning of the holidays. From LA VERDAD you can follow the latest news of the 2023 Christmas Lottery draw live.

However, if you have a different tenth, remember that you can check your Christmas Lottery numbers in the search engine that we offer in LA VERDAD to see if luck has smiled on you. Simply enter the digits for the result to appear on the screen.

How much does the Treasury take?



The first reaction after winning a Christmas Lottery prize is euphoria, but immediately afterwards a doubt arises: how much does the Treasury take? The prize is not always complete, but for the holders of the fifth prizes there is good news. The Christmas Lottery maintains the same taxes as in previous years.

That is, not everyone has to check out. Only the lucky ones who have a prize of more than 40,000 euros must pay a percentage to the Treasury, specifically, 40%. Of course, with a nuance. For example, in the case of the Jackpot, 40,000 euros remain tax-free, so the remaining amount (360,000) euros is subtracted by 20% (72,000 euros) which goes to the Treasury.

Following this same line, in the second prize 17,000 euros are subtracted, and in the third, 2,000, a much smaller amount, since it barely exceeds 40,000 euros. In this way, the loot of the lucky ones remains at 108,000 and 48,000 euros, respectively. That is, the fifth prizes are tax-free, since the tenth prizes are far from that threshold of 40,000 euros. The same as the fourth prizes, which are endowed with 20,000 euros per tenth (200,000 for each ticket or series).

Collect the prize



Once the doubts have been clarified, the most anticipated moment arrives, the time to collect the prize. In this case, you also have to take several things into account. The main thing is that, if you have a ticket worth several thousand euros, you must go to a bank authorized by State Lotteries and Betting. That is, either BBVA or CaixaBank, which are the ones authorized to do so so far.

There is time to collect the prize, but don't get lost anyway, because the margin is not infinite. In the case of the Christmas Lottery, you have a period of three months to claim the money. This period begins to be counted from the draw, this Friday, December 22, 2023. Therefore, the deadline will be Friday, March 22, 2024. Beyond that, the opportunities will end.

Another of the main concerns is what to do with a broken ticket, something common, since sometimes we carry these tickets stored in places such as wallets for weeks or months. In this case, if you have not made a photocopy before, you must take it to a lottery administration, where you can request a form that must be completed to verify that the tenth is true.

In this sense, another aspect should be clarified. It is true that some prizes can already be collected through Bizum, one of the most used applications today to make small money transfers. However, not all Christmas Lottery tickets can be collected this way, since the limit is 2,000 euros. All higher amounts, as noted above, can only be requested from the corresponding authorized entities.

So you now have all the data to collect your prize, be it this fifth prize or any other. The only thing left to do is think about what to invest it in. In this sense, it is worth remembering that in just over two weeks another of the most anticipated draws of the year will be held, the Children's Lottery, set for January 6, like every year. A tenth can be a good option to try to extend the streak, since in this case the probabilities of winning money are higher than this December 22.